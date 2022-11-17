Football

ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC thrashes Bengaluru FC 4-0 to remain unbeaten

Mumbai City made full use of poor defending by Bengaluru FC as Lalengmawia Ralte made it 2-0 in the 32nd minute.

Shayan Acharya
MUMBAI 17 November, 2022 22:33 IST
MUMBAI 17 November, 2022 22:33 IST
Players in action during the ISL match Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on November 17, 2022. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Players in action during the ISL match Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on November 17, 2022. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Mumbai City made full use of poor defending by Bengaluru FC as Lalengmawia Ralte made it 2-0 in the 32nd minute.

A floodlight failure halted play for little less than 15 minutes at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday, but that did not distract Mumbai City FC as it overpowered Bengaluru FC 4-0 to remain unbeaten in the Indian Super League.

Returning to its home turf after a one-sided victory over Chennaiyin FC in the previous outing, Mumbai City dominated the match right from the kick-off and got off to a lead in the 14th minute, riding on Jorge Pereyra Diaz’s right-footed shot from the centre of the box.

Also Read | Indian Super League 2022-23 Points Table: Kerala Blasters moves to fifth after FC Goa win

Making the most of a poor first touch by Alan Costa, Diaz got behind the defender and sprinted towards the box and eventually drilled it across the goalie Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and into the back of the net.

Mumbai City made full use of poor defending by Bengaluru FC as Lalengmawia Ralte made it 2-0 in the 32nd minute.

In the second half, Bengaluru showed little sign of improvement as Mumbai City extended its lead to 3-0 in the 58th minute. This time Bipin Singh found the back of the net.

Diaz got the ball from the midfield and ran into the box, and then finding no BFC players in the box, he passed it on to Bipin, who did no mistake in slamming it home.

Bengaluru talisman Sunil Chhetri did not start in the first XI. He came onto the pitch only in the 62nd minute as a replacement for Danish Farooq.

Even before Chhetri could settle in, Mumbai City FC extended the lead further in the 74th minute, with Lallianzuala Chhangte unleashing a shot from around the edge of the box.

Also Read | Women. Life. Freedom: Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Iran’s voice away from home in India

Mumbai City could have made it five-nil had Vikram Singh managed to get a clean connection to beat the goalie in the 86th minute.

Chhetri did try to rejuvenate the players and was seen passing on instructions, but it was too late by then as another embarrassing defeat pushed Bengaluru FC to the tenth spot on the points table.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

FIFA World Cup: ‘We support human rights everywhere’ says US goalkeeper Turner

Australia swerve rights issues to focus on World Cup opener

ISL 2022-23: Matchweek 6 highlights

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us