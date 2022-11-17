ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC thrashes Bengaluru FC 4-0 to remain unbeaten

A floodlight failure halted play for little less than 15 minutes at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday, but that did not distract Mumbai City FC as it overpowered Bengaluru FC 4-0 to remain unbeaten in the Indian Super League.

Returning to its home turf after a one-sided victory over Chennaiyin FC in the previous outing, Mumbai City dominated the match right from the kick-off and got off to a lead in the 14th minute, riding on Jorge Pereyra Diaz’s right-footed shot from the centre of the box.

Making the most of a poor first touch by Alan Costa, Diaz got behind the defender and sprinted towards the box and eventually drilled it across the goalie Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and into the back of the net.

Mumbai City made full use of poor defending by Bengaluru FC as Lalengmawia Ralte made it 2-0 in the 32nd minute.

In the second half, Bengaluru showed little sign of improvement as Mumbai City extended its lead to 3-0 in the 58th minute. This time Bipin Singh found the back of the net.

Diaz got the ball from the midfield and ran into the box, and then finding no BFC players in the box, he passed it on to Bipin, who did no mistake in slamming it home.

Bengaluru talisman Sunil Chhetri did not start in the first XI. He came onto the pitch only in the 62nd minute as a replacement for Danish Farooq.

Even before Chhetri could settle in, Mumbai City FC extended the lead further in the 74th minute, with Lallianzuala Chhangte unleashing a shot from around the edge of the box.

Mumbai City could have made it five-nil had Vikram Singh managed to get a clean connection to beat the goalie in the 86th minute.

Chhetri did try to rejuvenate the players and was seen passing on instructions, but it was too late by then as another embarrassing defeat pushed Bengaluru FC to the tenth spot on the points table.