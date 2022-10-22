ISL 2022-23: Ogbeche’s winner against Bengaluru FC powers Hyderabad FC to the top of the table

Defending champion Hyderabad FC has taken an early lead in the Indian Super League after its narrow 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC on Saturday.

FC Goa, the only team with an all-win record, follows Hyderabad closely after it pulled off a hard-fought 2-0 win away against Chennaiyin FC on Friday.

NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC are the only winless sides in the league, with the former at the bottom of the table.