ISL 2022-23

ISL 2022-23: Ogbeche’s winner against Bengaluru FC powers Hyderabad FC to the top of the table

Indian Super League points table after Hyderabad FC’s win over Bengaluru FC.

22 October, 2022 22:40 IST
Bartholomew Owogbalor Ogbeche of Hyderabad FC scored the only goal against Bengaluru FC to secure three points for his side.

Bartholomew Owogbalor Ogbeche of Hyderabad FC scored the only goal against Bengaluru FC to secure three points for his side. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

Defending champion Hyderabad FC has taken an early lead in the Indian Super League after its narrow 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC on Saturday.

FC Goa, the only team with an all-win record, follows Hyderabad closely after it pulled off a hard-fought 2-0 win away against Chennaiyin FC on Friday.

NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC are the only winless sides in the league, with the former at the bottom of the table.

PositionTeam NamePlayedWin Loss DrawGDPoints
1 Hyderabad FC320147
2FC Goa220036
3Mumbai City FC310225
4Bengaluru FC311104
5Chennaiyin FC3111-14
6ATK Mohun Bagan211023
7East Bengal3102-13
8Kerala Blasters2110-13
9Odisha FC 211--13
10Jamshedpur FC2011-11
11NorthEast United FC3003-60

