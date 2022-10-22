ISL 2022-23: Ogbeche’s winner against Bengaluru FC powers Hyderabad FC to the top of the table

Defending champion Hyderabad FC has taken an early lead in the Indian Super League after its narrow 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC on Saturday.
FC Goa, the only team with an all-win record, follows Hyderabad closely after it pulled off a hard-fought 2-0 win away against Chennaiyin FC on Friday.
NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC are the only winless sides in the league, with the former at the bottom of the table.
|Position
|Team Name
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Draw
|GD
|Points
|1
|Hyderabad FC
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|7
|2
|FC Goa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|3
|Mumbai City FC
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|4
|Bengaluru FC
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|5
|Chennaiyin FC
|3
|1
|1
|1
|-1
|4
|6
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7
|East Bengal
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-1
|3
|8
|Kerala Blasters
|2
|1
|1
|0
|-1
|3
|9
|Odisha FC
|2
|1
|1
|-
|-1
|3
|10
|Jamshedpur FC
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|1
|11
|NorthEast United FC
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-6
|0