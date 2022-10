ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC fixtures list, schedule, squads, match timings

Two-time Indian Super League champion Chennaiyin FC will begin its 2022-23 season against ATK Mohun Bagan at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata on October 10.

The Chennai-based side will play its first home fixture against Bengaluru FC on October 14.

Chennaiyin FC was knocked out in the quarterfinal of the Durand Cup by Mumbai City FC in a high-scoring thriller which ended 5-3.