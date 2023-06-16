Habas joins Mohun Bagan as Technical Director

Published : Jun 16, 2023 20:03 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

Antonio Lopez Habas is the first head coach to win two Hero ISL titles. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports

Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Friday appointed its former head coach Antonio Lopez Habas of Spain as the team’s new Technical Director ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

Habas returns to India, having previously managed ATK Mohun Bagan during the Hero ISL 2021-22 season.

“Along with making a powerful first-team side, Mohun Bagan Super Giant wants to stress on youth development with the aim of producing first-team players from the various age-group sides.

“Habas will be in charge of technical instructions for all the sides. The development side is currently training for the Calcutta League,” the club said in a statement.

The Spaniard is the first head coach to win two Hero ISL titles. He began his journey with Atletico de Kolkata during the 2014 edition and became the first head coach to win the ISL title.

Habas had a stint with FC Pune City later on before returning to India to join ATK FC, leading it to the Hero ISL title during the 2019-20 season.

He took charge of ATK Mohun Bagan the following season and guided it to the ISL final that year. He parted ways with the Mariners midway during the 2021-22 season.

Jamshedpur FC signs Steven Dias as head coach of reserve team

Another ISL team Jamshedpur FC has signed former India international Steven Dias as the head coach of its reserve team.

Dias returns to Jamshedpur FC after a successful coaching stint as head coach with Ambernath United Atlanta FC.

Under Dias, Ambernath United reached the final round of the Hero I-League Second Division this year, only narrowly missing out on becoming champions of the I-League Second Division where it needed just a draw against Delhi FC.

He led the club to successive undefeated Mumbai FA Elite Division titles in 2022 and 2023 as well as back-to-back Mumbai Women’s League titles.

He was also the head coach of the Maharashtra Santosh Trophy team, leading it to the final round.

The 39-year-old Dias represented India 51 times between 2004 and 2011, scoring seven goals for the Blue Tigers and even captaining the national team during a glorious career that saw him lift the AFC Challenge Cup in 2008 and play in the 2011 AFC Asian Cup.