ISL: Odisha FC signs Soosairaj until 2024

Odisha FC has successfully completed the transfer of Michael Soosairaj on a two-year deal after the winger completed his medicals at the ABTP (Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance) in Odisha.

In his ISL career, Soosairaj has played for Jamshedpur FC and ATK, and continued with ATK Mohun Bagan after the merger.

The 27-year-old was a creative threat from the left during his ATK days when he was a regular starter at the club but has struggled with injuries in recent times, accumulating just 40 minutes over the last two seasons. Overall, he has seven goals from 40 matches in the ISL.

Club president, Raj Athwal had this to say on Soosairaj's signing, “We are delighted to have secured the services of a player of Soosai Raj’s calibre. We hope that he can contribute to our team’s success for the next two seasons, by putting in performances that we all know he is capable of.”

Michael on his move to the Juggernauts, said "I am so excited to have joined Odisha FC and I am looking forward to playing my first game at the Kalinga Stadium. I hope I give you guys my best and entertain you guys as well.!"