ISL 2023-24 Stats: Pereyra on top of Golden Boot list, Gurpreet dominates Golden Glove standings

With six goals in nine matches, Mumbai City FC forward Jorge Rolando Pereyra Diaz and Bengaluru’s Gurpreet Singh Sandhu occupy the top spot in the Golden Boot and Golden Glove list respectively in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The ISL season 10 continues to be action-packed, with spectacular goals and top-notch saves truly cementing the league as India’s premier football competition.

On Wednesday, Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Supergiant played out a fierce 2-1 with the Islanders coming out on top, in a match that witnessed plenty of drama and involved a total of seven of red cards.

Mumbai City FC has picked up right from where it left off last season, looking set for another top four finish and much of the team’s success can be attributed to its Uruguayan striker Pereyra Diaz’s goal scoring prowess. The 33-year-old has been impressive so far, converting almost every chance, and currently leading with six goals.

Chennaiyin’s road to revival of its glory days has been motored by its Brazilian midfield maestro Rafael Crivellaro. Though the team has been struggling and inconsistent this season, Rafael Crivellaro with his five assists and creative playmaking has given hope to the Super Machans that there are better days to come.

Another team that has had it’s fair share of struggles and disappointing performances is Bengaluru FC. Last year’s finalist will need its senior players to step up to resuce its faltering season and that is exactly what its experienced custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been doing. If not for his 34 saves across 11 matches, Bengaluru would have been in a much more difficult position than it currently finds itself in.

ISL GOLDEN BOOT STANDINGS (HIGHEST GOALSCORER)

1. Jorge Rolando Pereyra Diaz - Mumbai City FC (6 goals in 9 matches)

2. Dimitrios Diamantakos - Kerala Blasters FC (5 goals in 8 matches)

3. Cleiton Augusto Oliveira Silva - East Bengal FC (5 goals in 9 matches)

4. Jason Steven Cummings - Mohun Bagan Supergiant (4 goals in 7 matches)

5. Roy Christopher Krishna - Odisha FC (4 goals in 9 matches)

ISL MOST ASSISTS

1. Rafael Crivellaro - Chennaiyin FC (5 assists in 11 matches)

2. Sahal Abdul Samad - Mohun Bagan Supergiant (4 assists in 6 matches)

3. Adrian Luna - Kerala Blasters FC (4 assists in 9 matches)

4. Victor Rodriguez Romero - FC Goa (3 assists in 8 matches)

5. Liston Colaco - Mohun Bagan Supergiant (3 assists in 8 matches)

ISL GOLDEN GLOVE (BEST GOALKEEPER)

1. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - Bengaluru FC (34 saves in 11 matches)

2. TP Rehenesh - Jamshedpur FC (24 saves in 9 matches)

3. Debjit Majumder - Chennaiyin FC (23 saves in 8 matches)

4. Sachin Suresh - Kerala Blasters FC (23 saves in 10 matches)

5. Mirshad Michu - North East United (23 saves in 10 matches)

-As on December 20 after Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant match