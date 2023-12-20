MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC beats Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-1 in a match riddled with red cards

In a match that saw six sending-offs, an equaliser by Greg Stewart in the 44th minute coupled with the winner by Bipin Singh in the 73rd minute it was ensured a dramatic win for the Islanders.

Published : Dec 20, 2023 23:32 IST - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar

Mumbai City FC secured a 2-1 victory over the Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) to end its unbeaten streak in this league in a feisty clash between the two Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweights at the Mumbai Football Arena on Wednesday.

In a match that saw six sending-offs, an equaliser by Greg Stewart in the 44th minute coupled with the winner by Bipin Singh in the 73rd minute it was ensured that the Islanders got past the Mariners to neutralise the opening strike by their Australian striker Jason Cummings.

This fixture always promised an entertaining, end-to-end encounter, and Juan Ferrando and his men began the game on the front foot, capitalising on Mumbai City FC fullback Akash Mishra being shown the red card due to a challenge on Manvir Singh in the 13th minute.

The Mariners used this numerical advantage to their favour, with Liston Colaco sprinting ahead to receive a pass by Subhasish Bose on the left flank before squaring up an assist for Cummings, who comfortably slotted the ball into the back of the net by getting past Rostyn Griffiths in the 25th minute.

The home side got its act together though, and it benefited with livewire winger Bipin Singh operating in advanced positions on the left wing. Bipin lobbed in an insanely impressive cross for Greg Stewart on the far post, who nodded the ball past Vishal Kaith to help Petr Kratky’s side head into the half-time break on level terms.

ALSO READ | AFC 2023 Asian Cup: First batch of tickets sold out, match ball revealed

The Mariners wore a slightly disoriented look in the second essay of the game though, with Asish Rai first getting shown the red card for his foul on Jorge Pereyra Diaz in the 54th minute and the subsequent reaction by the Colaco led to the visitor getting down to nine men.

This allowed Mumbai City FC forwards greater freedom, and Bipin began making the most of it by playing in various vacant spaces across the frontline. On one such occasion, he was in control of the ball on the right flank and pulled off a fantastic shot from outside of his boot that took the deflection of Anirudh Thapa and ended up with the ball getting drilled into the back of the net in the 73rd minute.

The home side managed to maintain the lead; however, it suffered another blow in the aftermath of the proceedings. Vikram Pratap Singh received his second yellow card and was sent off from the game. Furthermore, Mumbai City FC captain Rahul Bheke and Mohun Bagan SG defender Hector Yuste were also shown direct red cards for engaging in heated arguments after the final whistle.

Regardless, Kratky and his side took the game to the Mohun Bagan Super Giant despite losing Akash Mishra early on in the game, and they reaped the rewards for the same with the new head coach bagging his first ISL victory after three games.

Brief Scores: Mumbai City FC 2 (Greg Stewart 44’, Bipin Singh 73’) – 1 Mohun Bagan Super Giant (Jason Cummings 25’)

