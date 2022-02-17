ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Semifinal dates announced; Final on March 20

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Thursday released the schedule for the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 semifinals and final.

The first-leg semifinals will be held on March 11, and March 12. The return legs are scheduled on March 15, and March 16.

The Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa will host the Hero ISL final on March 20.

In one of the most closely-contested seasons of ISL, nine teams still remain in contention to advance into the semifinals.

The 'Away Goal' rule will not apply in the semifinals this season. Teams with the highest goal aggregate in their respective two-legged ties will progress to the final.

The league phase ends on March 7. The team finishing on top of the table will be crowned winners of the League Shield, earning a direct group-stage entry into the AFC Champions League next season.