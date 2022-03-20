Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche wins ISL 2021-22 Golden Boot

Hyderabad FC’s Bartholomew Ogbeche won the Golden Boot award for the 2021-22 season with 19 goals in 23 games.

The Nigerian striker has been one of the most consistent goal-scorers in the ISL since he joined NorthEast United FC in the 2018-29 season. This season was a particularly historic one for Ogbeche as not only did he become Hyderabad FC's all-time top goalscorer, but also became the highest scorer in the history of the ISL with 53 goals in 80 matches.

Sunil Chhetri and Ferran Corominas held the joint-record earlier with 48 goals, but the Nigerian surpassed both players with a brace against his former club, NorthEast United FC, on January 31.

He also scored a hat-trick against SC East Bengal in the campaign. That took his hat-trick count in the ISL to three, joint-top with Ian Hume.

- A proven goalscorer -

Ogbeche has regularly found the net at whichever club he has played. He holds the unique record of being the top scorer of three clubs he has played at - NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters FC and his current club, Hyderabad FC.

During his first season (2018-19) in the ISL with NorthEast United FC, he finished the campaign with 12 goals. Not only did he become the Highlanders’ top scorer, but his goals helped in guiding them to their first even top-four finish. The Nigerian then joined the Kerala Blasters the next season and continued his stellar scoring record to finish with 15 goals. Along with establishing himself as the club’s all-time top scorer, he finished joint-top in the league’s scoring chart that season.

His stint with Mumbai FC in the 2020-21 season was one where he mainly came off the bench. He got just eight starts and played a total of 23 matches. Despite not getting enough starts, he scored eight goals and notched three assists.