ISL 2022: East Bengal, Bengaluru FC look for win to finish on a high

SC East Bengal will be looking to end its disappointing journey in the current season of the Indian Super League (ISL) on a bright note when it meets former champion Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday.

Already consigned to the bottom of the standings with just one win to its credit in 19 matches, East Bengal, with just 11 points to its tally, has nothing to gain as even a win in the last outing will not improve its position. The only motivation for the Kolkata giant is to give its dejected fans something positive to look out for in the next season.



In contrast Bengaluru FC is placed sixth with 26 points from 19 matches and would be looking to secure its position with a win. The Bengaluru side was very much in the hunt for a play-off berth till the 19th round but a loss against ATK Mohun Bagan in the penultimate round derailed its hopes.



“We have done a lot of good things, but the important thing was to reach the top four which we could not. We developed young players, players who didn't play last season, and we have changed our playing style,” said BFC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli. The last time the two teams met in the first phase, the game ended in a 1-1 draw.



East Bengal coach Mario Rivera, who took over the side in the second phase of the tournament, dwelled on the technical improvements the team made under him. “If we check the results in my tenure, it is not good, but if one looks at the matches, the improvement is there for all to see. We grew more confident with the ball, the ability to string passes together increased, and we created many chances," was how Rivera held out the team's positives for the disenchanted fans .