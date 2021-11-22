Kerala Blasters winger Rahul KP sidelined with groin injury

Kerala Blasters winger Rahul KP is set to be sidelined from action after sustaining a groin injury in the Indian Super League (ISL) opener against ATK Mohun Bagan las week.

Rahul, who registered an assist in the defeat to Mohun Bagan, hobbled off the field in the first half.

"Initial observations suggest a partial tear of the groin muscle," said a Blasters statement and the the 21-year-old will be exiting the bio-bubble to undergo further scans on the injury.

Blasters next take on NorthEast United on Thursday at the Fatorda Stadium.