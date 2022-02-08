ISL 2021-22 LIVE Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Ogbeche and Chianese lead HFC attack; Jhingan on ATKMB bench

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of this evening's Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. This is Aneesh Dey bringing you all the pre-match buildup and live updates from the match.

7:15 pm: What are the coaches saying?

Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez on his team's approach against ATK Mohun Bagan: "When ATK Mohun Bagan has the ball, we have to defend the ball well. And when we recover the ball, we have to know what to do with the ball. They have a very good team in practically all the positions. They are very strong in the build-up. They are strong in set-pieces. They are the current runners up in the competition, it will be a very difficult game." ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando on dealing with Bart Ogebche: "No, I don't think we need to focus only on Ogbeche. If you look at their lineup and substitutions, they all are good players. Ogbeche is the star player of the team but behind him it's the job of his teammates to provide him the ball in the best moments."

7:01 pm: Key player for each team!!

Bartholomew Ogbeche (Hyderabad FC): This is an absolute automatic pick going by the way he has set the Hero ISL on fire. With 14 goals in 13 matches, he is the top scorer in the ongoing competition and is leading the charts by a considerable margin. The Nigerian has taken 48 shots so far in the tournament, the highest by any player. He opened the scoring for his side against ATK Mohun Bagan in their last head-to-head match, earlier this season, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Hugo Boumous (ATK Mohun Bagan): In 11 matches, Boumous already has nine goal contributions, which includes five goals and four assists, along with 15 shots and 29 crosses. He has made 466 passes, at a rate of 42.36 per game, maintaining accuracy of 70.17%.

6:45 pm: STAT!!

Bartholomew Ogbeche, who is currently the all-time leading goalscorer in the ISL, will reach the 50-goal mark if he strikes against ATK Mohun Bagan. Ogbeche scored in the last head-to-head match between these two teams, earlier this season.

6:35 pm: Starting lineups are out!!

Hyderabad FC: Kattimani(GK); Akash, Juanan, Chinglesana, Asish; Sauvik, Joao(C), Nikhil, Aniket; Chianese, Ogbeche.

Subs: Gurmeet (GK); Nim, Pritam; Yasir, Edu, Sahil, Hitesh, Rohit, Javier

Coach: Manolo Marquez.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder(GK); Subhasish, Pritam, Tiri, Prabir; Lenny, Carl; Liston, Manvir, Williams, Boumous.

Subs: Shaikh (GK); Sumit, Gursimrat, Sandesh, Ashutosh; Joni, Bidyananda, Deepak; Kiyan.

Coach: Juan Ferrando.

6:18 pm: Highlights of when both teams met earlier in the season!!

A goal in the first minute and a goal in stoppage-time



A goal in the first minute and a goal in stoppage-time

It was a night full of entertainment the last time Hyderabad FC & ATK Mohun Bagan met in the Hero ISL

6:00 pm: Here is how we think both teams will lineup!!

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Asish Rai, Nim Dorjee, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojary, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Joao Victor (C), Aniket Jadhav, Joel Chianese and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal (C), Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, David Williams.

5:45 pm: Head-to-head record!!

In the three matches played between these two teams, the result has been a draw each time. In the last head-to-head match earlier this season, the result was 2-2.

MATCH PREVIEW

ATK Mohun Bagan’s aspirations of regaining a spot in the play-offs will be tested against the current Indian Super League (ISL) league leader Hyderabad FC at Bambolim on Tuesday.

Looking at the recent performances of the two opponents, Hyderabad is on a three-match winning streak and enjoys a three-point lead at the top of the current standings. Hyderabad has 26 points from 14 games and thus enjoys a clear advantage on points over ATKMB, which is positioned at a distant seventh with 20 points from 12 matches.

Mohun Bagan has played two matches less in comparison but still appears to be rusty in picking up two draws and a win in the last three appearances ever since it restarted its campaign after the 18-day COVID-19 induced break.

Hyderabad’s progress to the top has been powered by the good form of its attack-line spearheaded by the seasoned Nigerian striker Bartholomew Ogbeche, whose prolific scoring ability has already made him one of the top scorers of the ISL history with 49 goals to his name. Having already scored 14 goals in the season, Ogbeche is also way ahead in the golden boot race.

One can get a measure of Hyderabad’s consistently good striking record from the fact the team has already scored 33 goals, which is clearly better than any other side in the league so far. If Hyderabad continues the winning form against ATK Mohun Bagan, it will be extending its personal record of most wins in a row.