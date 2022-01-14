ISL: Odisha FC sacks head coach Kiko Ramirez

Odisha FC has terminated head coach Kiko Ramirez's contract, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Friday. Odisha FC is ninth in the ISL table with 13 points after 10 matches.

A club statement read, "This has been a very difficult decision and not one that the club owners and management have taken lightly.



"After lengthy deliberation and consideration amongst the club's technical committee, it was decided a change is needed now to give the club time to improve performances and results this season. The club would like to thank Kiko for his efforts and wishes him the best for the future. The club shall make further announcements in due course."

Odisha has conceded the most number of goals (24) this season and has won just once in its last six matches.