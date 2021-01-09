AIFF committee overturns Danny Fox red card

The All India Football Federation disciplinary committee has reversed the on-field referee’s decision to hand a red card to SC East Bengal defender Danny Fox during its 1-1 draw with FC Goa, meaning Fox will now be eligible to play East Bengal’s contest against Bengaluru FC on Saturday.

The AIFF stated: “The committee was convinced that Fox’s sending off after his sliding tackle on FC Goa’s Alexander Romario Jesuraj was ‘an error apparent on the part of the referee and calls for rectifying the same in the interests of fair play’ and necessitated overturning of the red card and the subsequent 1-match ban.”

The committee “was satisfied there was neither any intentional serious foul or violent conduct on Fox’s part.”