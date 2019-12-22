ISL 2019 LIVE: FC Goa vs Odisha FC

Hello! Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) between FC Goa and Odisha FC, which will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Goa. This is Manasi Pathak and I shall keep you updated about the game.

LIVE UPDATES:

- Goa is unchanged from its win over ATK. As for Odisha, Vinit Rai is suspended so he misses a spot in the XI. Another exclusion is Xisco, who has been named among the substitutes, while Lalhimpuia is included in the starting line-up.

Line-ups Goa XI: Nawaz; Seriton, Pena, Fall, Mandar; Lenny, Jahouh; Jackichand, Boumous, Brandon; Corominas. Odisha XI: Arshdeep; Sarangi, Diagne, Delgado, Das; Guedes, Tebar; Jerry M, Lalhimpuia, Nandhakumar; Santana.

Match preview

FC Goa will bid to reclaim top spot in the ISL points table when it takes on Odisha FC in Margao today. Goa is currently in second spot with 15 points from eight games, while Odisha is seventh with nine points.

Sergio Lobera, the head coach, will back his team’s attack to fire against a shaky Odisha defence. Goa has the second-best attacking record this season, with 15 goals. Nine of those goals came from set-pieces and Odisha seems susceptible in dealing with them as it has so far conceded five goals from dead-ball situations.

Looking ahead to the contest, Lobera said: “I think it is important to keep possession and have the ball as much as possible. We did not have the ball too much in the last few matches. Odisha are playing very well. I saw their matches and they are a good side.”

On the other hand, Odisha will miss the services of midfielder Vinit Rai due to suspension. Bikramjit Singh is likely to be deputised alongside Marcos Tebar in the middle of the park as they look to take on the likes of Brandon Fernandes and Ahmed Jahouh.

Goa is likely to suffer if it doesn't get possession of the ball, felt Odisha head coach Josep Gombau. “It is important to have the ball against Goa. They like to have the ball and if they do not have it, they will suffer more. It is also important that we make not many mistakes as they have the quality to punish us. We have a gameplan. We have worked well. I hope it will be a good game. They will have to work a lot, if they have to beat us,” Gombau said.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Xisco Hernandez, and striker Aridane Santana could play key roles for Odisha.

Match details

FC Goa vs Odisha FC will be streamed live on Hotstar and Star Sports network from 7.30 pm.