ISL 2022-23

ISL 2022-23: Defending Champion Hyderabad FC looks to continue unbeaten run, against Odisha FC

Odisha’s Carlos Delgado, Saul Crespo, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio and Nanda Kumar continue to be the key players with support from Pedro Martin, Amrinder Singh and Thoiba Singh.

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Hyderabad 04 November, 2022 17:06 IST
Bartholomew Ogbeche, the Golden Boot winner last season, has continued to score and will be a player to watch out for, against Odisha in the Indian Super League.

Bartholomew Ogbeche, the Golden Boot winner last season, has continued to score and will be a player to watch out for, against Odisha in the Indian Super League.

Defending champion, Hyderabad FC, will look to keep the winning streak going at home when it takes on Odisha FC in the Indian Super League 2022-23 at the GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Saturday.

HFC won the two previous home games and is currently table-topper with 10 points from four games while Odisha FC, which beat Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC in its previous two encounters, has nine points from four games with three wins and a loss.

“Odisha are tactically strong and a complete team. They will come here to attack and try to win the game but we are a team that wants to win as well and I think this will be a really good game for the crowd,” HFC head coach Manolo Marquez said.

“Odisha is a tough side to beat but we have proven that we can win difficult games and tomorrow, we will be ready for this clash.”

Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor and Borja Herrera have already been among the goals while Mohammad Yasir has been deadly with the ball at his feet all season.

The backline of Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Konsham, Akash Mishra and Nikhil Poojary have helped Laxmikant Kattimani keep three consecutive clean sheets.

Match starts at 5.30 pm.

