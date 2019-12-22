ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC 2 - 2 ATK - Talking Points

A late error from goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh cost Hyderabad FC two points against ATK in an Indian Super League (ISL) game at the G.M.C. Balayogi stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Here are the biggest talking points from the game:

- Santa Claus comes early for ATK -

The match ended 2-2 and ATK had received an early Christmas gift in the 90th minute from Kamaljit, whose poor goal-kick fell straight to Javier Hernandez. The Spaniard headed the ball towards Roy Krishna who calmly slotted it home, with a chip over the Hyderabad custodian, to complete his double. Adil Khan blasted his keeper after the incident as his team missed a glorious opportunity to finally please the home crowd.

- Poor refereeing halts Hyderabad's progress -

Earlier in the game, a refereeing howler had lead to ATK's opening goal - a spot-kick from Krishna. The referee thought Hyderabad defender Ashish Rai had handled a cross from Hernandez inside the box. However, TV replays clearly showed that Ashish had chested the ball and the refereeing debacle continued in ISL. Later, Hyderabad was denied two handball calls which should have gone in its favour and resulted in free-kicks as well.

- Bobo finally comes good -

Hyderabad forward Bobo, who hasn't had the best of seasons so far, equalised for the home side in the 39th minute with a perfect header off a returning Nestor Gordillo cross. In the 85th minute of the match, the Brazilian forward executed yet another header to give his side the 2-1 lead. However, in the end, all of Bobo's hard work went in vain as points were split between the teams. Hyderabad fans would be hoping that Bobo continues his good form for the rest of the season.

- Misery for one, elusive summit for the other -

ATK now moves to second in the ISL standings above FC Goa on goal difference, while Hyderabad stays at the bottom of the pile. ATK boss Antonio Habas would be ruing a missed chance to go to the top of the ISL standings, however, his team wasn't at its best on Saturday as it struggled to create chances. On the other hand, Hyderabad coach Phil Brown's future is in doubt now as a potential sacking might be on the cards after managing just five points from nine games.