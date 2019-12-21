ISL: Hyderabad denied win against ATK after late Kamaljit error

Roy Krishna’s late strike for ATK denied Hyderabad FC what could have been a creditable win as the latter had to eventually settle for a 2-2 draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) game at the GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Saturday.

Just when it seemed head coach Phil Brown and the host would have something to cheer, to their chagrin, Fijian Roy sprinted down the middle and seeing the advancing custodian Kamaljit Singh, chipped the ball over him and it hit the post to go past the goal line much to the delight of ATK fans.

And this, within five minutes, after Bobo scored another fine header off a lovely pass from the classy Marcelinho on the left-flank in the 85th minute to give Hyderabad FC a 2-1 lead.

Effectively, all the aggression showed by the home team in the second session came to a nought thanks to the enterprise of Roy.

Earlier, a dominant ATK took the lead in the 15th minute when Roy Krishna converted a spot kick which was strongly disputed by the home team after the referee apparently felt that the ball deflected off defender Ashish Rai’s hands but TV replays clearly showed it going off the player’s chest when he tackled an advancing midfielder Francisco Javier.

But it was obvious that it was ATK which played better football with Roy and forward Jobby Austin working in tandem on the right flank, from where most of the moves emanated for their team with solid support from midfielder Javi Hernandez.

For most of the early phase of first-half, Hyderabad FC defence was under pressure and ATK could have scored the first goal in the first five minutes but was unlucky to see the header by Salam Ranjan Singh go just off the target.

However, the home team fought back well in the 39th minute to score the much needed equaliser. It was a touch of class from Nestor Gordillo, playing his first match of this season coming back from suspension, which made it possible.

His deft curling left-footer was well anticipated by Bobo who leapt in the air just in time to move clear of the two closely marking defenders Salam Singh and Pritam Kotal to slot the ball into the goal to the cheers of the fans to ensure the teams went into the break at one-all.