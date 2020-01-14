ISL 2019-20: Struggling Hyderabad hosts in-form Odisha

It is time for redemption for bottom-placed Hyderabad FC when it takes on fourth-placed and confident Odisha FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at the GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Wednesday night.

For the record, debutant Hyderabad has five points from 12 games with just one win and nine losses, while Odisha has 18 points from the same number of outings.

With Hyderabad already rooted to the bottom, the performance of the home team against Chennaiyin FC on Friday finally saw the exit of head coach Phil Brown, who will be replaced by former Bengaluru FC manager Albert Roca next season.

“I think it’s a difficult time of the season, in the middle of it the head coach (Phil Brown) has been released and you’re at the bottom of the table. To be honest, we cannot be in the semi-finals from where we are placed in the points table right now,” said assistant coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo at the pre-match briefing here on Tuesday.

“The way the season has been so far, it has been very unfortunate for the staff, for the players, for the management and for the supporters. I think the players have realised the scenario,” he said.

“In the next six matches, the players are going to play for pride and prestige and are really working hard for better results.”

On asked whether the team’s approach will be different tomorrow, Mehraduddin said Phil Brown tried to give his best, however, hard decisions have to be taken.

“We are left with only six matches in the league this season. It has been very difficult for the team. Phil, tried his best. Sometimes best of the coaches do not get the desired results and the decisions will be hard too,” he said.

Hyderabad’s midfielder Adil Khan, who also spoke, felt the mood of the side is not very good right now as, unfortunately for his team, the results have not been good.

“But the team is looking forward to win the next few games to change the mood of the team, get out of the bottom and move to the middle of the table,” he signed off.