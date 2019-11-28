ISL 2019-20 LIVE scores, updates: Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC ISL game. The action takes place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai where ninth-placed Chennaiyin FC takes on sixth-placed Odisha FC.



What's at stake?

Chennaiyin, which just got out of the bottom place after beating Hyderabad, could improve three positions and jump to sixth in the table if it beats Odisha FC. The host will move to eighth if it can draw the match on Thursday.

Odisha FC, currently placed sixth with 5 points, can move to fifth above FC Goa if Josep Gombau's men can beat Chennaiyin. A draw will not make a difference to its position.

Starting XIs

Chennayin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Tondonba Singh, Masih Saighani, Lucian Goian (C), Eli Sabia, Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis. Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Carlos Delgado, Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Marcos Tebar (C), Nandhakumar Sekar, Vinit Rai, Diawandou Diagne, Xisco Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aridane Santana.

* City Football Group (CFG), which owns Premier League champion Manchester City, on Thursday became the majority stakeholder of Indian Super League (ISL) club Mumbai City FC. Read more about the deal here.

Our correspondent Aashin Prasad previews Thursday's match in Chennai

he last-gasp win over Hyderabad FC on Monday had the Chennaiyin FC supporters buzzing at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, something coach John Gregory said he hadn’t experienced since the playoff win over FC Goa in the title-winning season in 2018.

Buoyed by the first victory and goals of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL)season, Chennaiyin FC will be keen to ride the momentum when it hosts Odisha FC on Thursday.

In effect, Josep Gombau’s men have played five successive away matches, including the game against ATK in Pune, considering its home ground in Bhubaneswar is undergoing a reconstruction process.

“We are feeling that we are always playing away. Our home stadium isn’t ready. It’s difficult to always play away matches. I expect an equal game against Chennaiyin. I hope we can score an early goal tomorrow,” said the Spanish coach.

One way of making itself at ‘home’ will be if Odisha gets an early goal, which would allow it to settle in defence and use the pace on the wings — in the form of Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mwhminthanga, Narayan Das and Shubham Sarangi — to sting Chennaiyin on the break.

The home side will be mindful of Odisha’s threat and would be wary of asking its fullbacks – Edwin Vanspaul and Tondonba Singh – to push high up the pitch.

At the other end of the pitch, Gregory has continued to back his strikers, Nerijus Vaskis and Andre Schembri, who opened their accounts on Monday. (Read the full preview here)

The match will be live on Star Sports network and streaming on Hotstar, kick-off at 7.30 pm (IST).