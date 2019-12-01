ISL 2019-20 LIVE score, updates: Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa

Hello and Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the ISL 2019 match between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa at tje Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.

Match Preview

Clinching three points will be the top priority for struggling Kerala Blasters when it takes on FC Goa in the ISL here on Sunday.

Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie will hope to put an end to his team’s woes. It is winless in four games and the only victory this season came against ATK on the opening day.

Schattorie has also lost several key players to injury, especially in the defence. Midfielder Mario Arques is yet to start a match for Blasters since arriving here and has only recently returned to training following an injury layoff.

Sandesh Jhingan and Jairo Rodriguez had to be replaced due to injuries and the latter’s replacement, Macedonian Vlatko Drobarov, remains an unknown quantity to the faithful.

Sergio Lobera’s FC Goa has not hit peak form yet. It has just one clean sheet so far — against Chennayin FC in its first game of the season.

FC Goa has not been able to find the right balance due to a mix of injuries and suspensions and lacks a heavy punch without Ferran Corominas leading the line.

The match will be live on Star Sports network and streaming on Hotstar, kick-off at 7.30 pm (IST).