ISL 2019-20: Desperate Blasters seeks win against NorthEast United

When Eelco Schattorie leads the Kerala Blasters FC against NorthEast United in the Indian Super League at the Nehru Stadium here on Saturday, the Dutchman is sure to experience a wonderful flow of positive energy.

For Schattorie had stunningly guided the NorthEast to the ISL playoffs last season. “I can't deny that when you play against your old club, there will be certain dynamics. But I am only focusing on our team at the moment to try to get a result and try to bounce back from the last game (where it lost 1-3 to Chennaiyin),” the Blasters head coach said on Friday.

The Kochi side has not tasted victory in its last eight matches, and is now struggling in the ninth spot in the 10-team league at the halfway mark. Schattorie, however, still believes that a top-four finish is possible.

“I believe top-four is possible. We still need to play ATK, Goa. BFC (Bengaluru FC), etc. If we win all those games, it is possible. I really believe that if we are a bit lucky and if we get into a flow, then we will get there.”

Saturday's game will offer the Blasters a big chance to head in that direction. “NorthEast lost its last two games, hopefully that is an advantage for us, and we are playing at home,” said Schattorie.

But the big hurdle for Blasters could be Ghananian striker Asamoah Gyan, who is expected to return on Saturday after an injury-break.