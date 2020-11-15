Football ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21: Full squad list of ATK-Mohun Bagan ISL 2020-21: Here is the full team list of ATK-Mohun Bagan for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. Team Sportstar 15 November, 2020 16:44 IST Mohun Bagan players during a training session ahead of the new season. - @ATKMohunBaganFC Team Sportstar 15 November, 2020 16:44 IST The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) will kick-off on November 20 when ATK-Mohun Bagan takes on Kerala Blasters at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.The ISL 2020-21 season will feature 11 teams and a record 115 games. The entire competition will be held across three stadiums in Goa owing to the coronavirus pandemic.ALSO READ| ISL 2020-21: All you need to know - venues, teams, stats, fixtures ATK-Mohun Bagan has managed to retain the core overseas players from the title-winning ATK side. Roy Krishna, Edu Garcia, Javi Hernandez, Carl McHugh and David Williams are back for another season with head coach Antonio Habas, while centre-back Tiri and Australian midfielder Bradden Inman are the new additions.ALSO READ| All ATK-Mohun Bagan's foreign playersNotable signings include the arrival of Indian internationals Sandesh Jhinghan, Manvir Singh and Subhasish Bose while the club has managed to extend contracts for wing-back Prabir Das and defender Pritam Kotal.Striker Jobby Justin has been ruled out for the season with an ACL injury.Here's the complete ATK-Mohun Bagan squad for the 2020-21 ISL season:Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharja, Dheeraj Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash PaulDefenders: Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Singh ThangjamRELATED| ATK-Mohun Bagan fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timingMidfielders: Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Md. Fardin Ali MollaForwards: Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos