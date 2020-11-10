ISL 2020-21: All of Bengaluru FC's foreign players

Former champion Bengaluru FC has managed to retain some of its star players for the seventh season of the Indian Super league (ISL 2019-20), with the likes of Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado and Juanan extending their stay, while adding the likes of Brazilian Cleiton Silva and Spain defender Fran Gonzalez.

Here's a look at the seven overseas players in Bengaluru FC's squad for ISL 2020-21.

Erik Paartalu

One of the mainstays in Bengaluru FC’s defensive midfield and often tasked to play centre-back, Erik Paartalu’s versatility is best suited for Carles Cuadrat’s style of play.

Star midfielder Erik Paartalu has been a calm presence in Bengaluru FC's engine room. - Special Arrangement

Along with Dimas Delgado and the centre-back pairing of Juanan and Alberto Serran, Paartalu contributed heavily to Bengaluru’s 11 cleansheets from 20 matches last season.

Juanan

After signing for Bengaluru FC in 2016, Juanan developed into one of the most important players for the club in the following years.

His years spent playing in the Bundesliga and La Liga have helped him lead Bengaluru backline, which were crucial in Bengaluru FC’s run into the 2016 AFC Cup final and ISL triumph in 2017.

Juanan, who joined Bengaluru FC in the summer of 2016, is the club's longest-serving foreigner. - ISL

His partnership with Alberto Serran played a major role in Bengaluru FC conceding just 13 goals last season.

Fran Gonzalez

One of the key figures of Mohun Bagan’s I-League winning team last season, Fran Gonzalez will be an important addition to Bengaluru FC following centre-back Alberto Serran's departure.

Fran Gonzalez was part of the 2019-20 I-League-winning Mohun Bagan squad. - Twitter/I-League

The responsibility on his shoulders will be massive as Bengaluru FC aims to maintain its tag of meanest defence in the league.

Cleiton Silva

Cleiton Silva, who is set to make his ISL debut this season, arrives with a reputation of a goal-scoring machine in Thailand's top-tier.

Cleiton Silva while playing for Thailand's Muangthong United. - Twitter @MuangthongUtd

The Brazilian, who can operate anywhere in the forward line, became the first foreign player in Thai League to score 100 plus goals where he won three titles in as many seasons. It will be interesting to see how he combines with skipper Sunil Chhetri up front.

Dimas Delgado

A former Barcelona B player, Dimas Delgado arrived at Bengaluru FC in 2017 and developed into a leader in the centre of the pitch.

The Spaniard is lethal with his set-piece delivery and possesses a wide range of passing.

Bengaluru FC midfielder Dimas Delgado during a training session. - BFC Media

Though he is more effective as a defensive midfielder, Cuadrat could play him in a more advanced position to get the most out of his passing prowess.

Kristian Opseth

Bengaluru FC has roped in Norwegian striker Kristian Opseth for the 2020-21 season as a replacement for Raphael Augusto.

Opseth began his career at Kaupanger IL in Norway, before stints at Forde, Sogndal and Glimt FC in the Norwegian divisions.

The 30-year-old spent the 2018-19 season in Turkey with Erzurumspor before his most recent assignment in the A-League with Adelaide United.

Deshorn Brown

Jamaican striker Deshorn Brown was signed by Bengaluru FC in the January transfer window to bolster its attack. His return of three goals in seven appearances, most of them as a substitute, is decent, as he will hope for a bigger role to play in the 2020-21 season.