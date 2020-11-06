ISL 2020-21: Who are ATK Mohun Bagan's foreign players?

Ahead of the Indian Super League 2020-21 (ISL) season, newly merged club ATK-Mohun Bagan has managed to keep the core group from erstwhile ATK with the likes of Roy Krishna, Edu Garcia and David Williams signing extensions.

The Kolkata club's defence has also been bolstered with the arrivals of Tiri and Australia's Bradden Inman.

RELATED| ISL 2020-21 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings, venues and teams

As per the All India Football Federation's rules, ISL clubs can have seven overseas players in their squad. Here's a look at the seven foreigners in ATK Mohun Bagan's team.

Roy Krishna

Last season’s joint top-scorer Roy Krishna has dug ATK out of the grave on multiple occasions as it made its way to the final.

Roy Krishna was the joint top scorer last season with 15 strikes. - ISL MEDIA

Apart from being the top-scorer, Krishna was also the club’s top assist maker, underlining his importance as a goal provider.

RELATED| ATK-Mohun Bagan fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timing

The Fijian was extraordinary with his finishing and displayed great pace and footwork. His burly physique allowed him to power his way past defenders and was an absolute delight to watch.

David Williams

Arriving from New Zealand club Wellington Phoenix in 2019, David Williams made an instant impact at ATK by scoring seven goals and bagging five assists last term. His partnership with former Wellington teammate Roy Krishna yielded 22 off the club’s 39 goals.

David Williams made an instant impact at ATK by scoring seven goals and bagging five assists last term. - ISL MEDIA

With the likes of Krishna, Edu Garcia and Javi Hernandez signing for ATK-Mohun Bagan, Williams will look to continue where he left off last season.

Edu Garcia

One of the key members of Antonio Habas’ title-winning ATK side last season, Edu Garcia’s creativity and understanding with fellow forwards Roy Krishna and David Williams convinced ATK-Mohun Bagan to rope him in on a two-year deal.

Edu Garcia made 16 appearances last season, scoring six goals. - ISL MEDIA

RELATED| ISL 2020-21: All you need to know - venues, teams, stats, fixtures

After joining midway through the 2019-20 season, the Spaniard made 16 appearances last season and scored six goals, including one in the final against Chennaiyin FC which paved the path for ATK’s title win.

Javier Hernandez

After going 19 matches without scoring a goal last season, Javier Hernandez saved his best for the last as he smashed a brace in the final against Chennaiyin FC to secure ATK’s third ISL title.

Javier Hernandez (R) celebrates after scoring ATK's opener in last season's ISL final against Chennaiyin FC. - Prashant Nakwe

Though goals didn’t come as frequently as coach Antonio Habas would’ve liked, Hernandez was a constant threat in the final third with his passes which set up Roy Krishna and David Williams to work their magic inside the box. His experience and creativity convinced ATK-Mohun Bagan to rope him for the 2020-21 season.

Tiri

A native of Los Barrios in Spain, Tiri began his youth football career at Andalusian club Cadiz CF and moved to Atletico Madrid’s B team before arriving on Indian shores in 2015 with ATK.

RELATED| ISL 2020-21: Chhetri welcomes ATK Mohun Bagan, SC East Bengal

He made 24 appearances for the Kolkata-based club across two seasons and won the title in 2016 before moving to Jamshedpur FC.

Tiri left ATK in 2016 and spent three seasons at Jamshedpur FC. - ISL MEDIA

Adept in reading the forward movements of the opposition, the Spaniard’s combination alongside India international Sandesh Jhingan will be a big plus for ATK-Mohun Bagan.

Bradden Inman

A youth product of Premier League side Newcastle United, Bradden Inman appeared for League One side Crewe Alexandra from 2012-13.

RELATED| ISL 2020-21: Best XI from last season

The Aussie midfielder plied his trade in the lower leagues of English football, playing for Peterborough United and Rochdale AFC between 2013 and 2019.

Bradden Inman during a training session with ATK Mohun Bagan. - Twitter @atkmohunbaganfc

He moved back to Australia ahead of the 2019-20 season to join Brisbane Roar in the A-League and led it to a quarterfinal finish. During his time with the club, Bradden made 25 appearances, scoring four goals and assisting five more. At the international level, the midfielder has represented Scotland at youth level and the U-21 level.

Carl McHugh

Signing Irishman Carl McHugh on a one-year deal will help ATK-Mohun Bagan bring balance to the midfield alongside the likes of Pronay Halder and Javi Hernandez.

RELATED| ISL 2020-21: Top under-23 Indian players who impressed last season

An efficient box-to-box midfielder, McHugh spent his youth career at English clubs Reading FC, Plymouth Argyle, Bradford City and Scottish club Motherwell before joining ATK in 2019. He made six appearances and struck one goal last season.