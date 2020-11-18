ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21: Full team list of Chennaiyin FC ISL 2020-21: Here is the full team list of Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC. Team Sportstar 18 November, 2020 11:01 IST The 2019/20 runner-up Chennaiyin FC will begin its fresh campaign against Jamshedpur FC on November 24, Tuesday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. - TWITTER/CHENNAIYIN FC Team Sportstar 18 November, 2020 11:01 IST Two-time champion Chennaiyin FC begins its Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) season against Jamshedpur FC on November 24 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.The ISL 2020-21 season will feature 11 teams following SC East Bengal's arrival and will witness 115 games. The entire competition will be held across three stadiums in Goa owing to the coronavirus pandemic.ALSO READ| ISL 2020-21 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings, venues and teams Chennaiyin will look to build on its strong run into the final from last season.The club has replaced five of its seven foreign players, who have experience of playing in Asia. Guinea-Bissau striker Esmael Goncalves, who has an impressive track record, is likely to lead the forward line. Tajikistan international winger Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev will add depth in attack alongside Jakub Sylvestr.ALSO READ| ISL 2020-21: All you need to know - venues, teams, stats, fixtures On the domestic front, Chennaiyin has added experience in the form of left-back Lalchhuanmawia and right-back Reagan Singh.Here is Chennaiyin FC's full squad for the ISL 2020-21 season:Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik MitraDefenders: Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan BalajiRELATED| Chennaiyin FC fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timingsMidfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Aman ChetriForwards: Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos