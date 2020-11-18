ISL 2020-21: Full team list of Chennaiyin FC

Two-time champion Chennaiyin FC begins its Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) season against Jamshedpur FC on November 24 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

The ISL 2020-21 season will feature 11 teams following SC East Bengal's arrival and will witness 115 games. The entire competition will be held across three stadiums in Goa owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chennaiyin will look to build on its strong run into the final from last season.

The club has replaced five of its seven foreign players, who have experience of playing in Asia. Guinea-Bissau striker Esmael Goncalves, who has an impressive track record, is likely to lead the forward line. Tajikistan international winger Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev will add depth in attack alongside Jakub Sylvestr.

On the domestic front, Chennaiyin has added experience in the form of left-back Lalchhuanmawia and right-back Reagan Singh.

Here is Chennaiyin FC's full squad for the ISL 2020-21 season:

Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra

Defenders: Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri

Forwards: Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali