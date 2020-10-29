ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC announces strategic tie-up with Marbella FC

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC on Thursday announced a three-year strategic tie-up with Spanish club Marbella FC.

The Andalusia-based club currently plays in the Segunda División B, having narrowly missed out on promotion last season. “Marbella FC has one of the top infrastructure facilities in not just Spain, but entire Europe. This strategic tie-up allows us to explore a lot of opportunities which will help Hyderabad FC on the technical side of the game,” Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said on Thursday.

“For starters, the top young players in our first and reserve team will head to Marbella for an extended training period, once travel opens up,” he said in a statement.

Through this tie-up, Hyderabad FC can avail the facilities and infrastructure of Marbella FC for conducting preseason for HFC’s first team players. “The facilities and infrastructure will offer a great level of exposure for our players and the idea is to provide medium to long term training experience and not just a short camp,” Varun said.

“This alliance with Hyderabad FC is a source of pride for Marbella FC. It will allow us to be in contact with one of the most important clubs from an emerging football market,” Marbella FC General Manager Héctor Morales said.

“ We are convinced that this alliance will bring great benefits for both clubs. We are already working with Hyderabad FC to start this new adventure together as soon as possible,” he said.