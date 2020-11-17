ISL 2020-21: Full team list of Odisha FC

Odisha FC will begin its quest for an elusive playoff berth when it takes on Hyderabad FC on November 23 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

The ISL 2020-21 season will feature 11 teams following SC East Bengal's arrival and will witness 115 games. The entire competition will be held across three stadiums in Goa owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Odisha FC has made some solid recruitments after its sixth-place finish last season. The side has roped in Brazilian striker Marcelo Pereira, better known as Marcelinho, and has retained Manuel Onwu on a one-year contract. Marcelinho is the third most successful striker in ISL's history.

Odisha has signed a third foreign striker in Diego Mauricio, who had played alongside Brazilian legend Ronaldinho at Flamengo.

The side has also strengthened its defence by brining on board Newcastle United legend Steven Taylor and Australian defender Jacob Tratt.

Here is Odisha FC's full squad for the ISL 2020-21 season:

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan

Defenders: Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher

Midfielders: Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung

Forwards: Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh.