ISL LIVE: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa - 1st leg, playoff; Boumous, Brandon doubtful

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the Indian Super League 1st leg playoff semifinal between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa. This is Aashin Prasad and I will be bringing you the live action.

6.20 pm: As mentioned before, Goa has had quite an interesting season and its ride to the top of the table and to the group stages of the AFC Champions League weren't without drama. Read the summary of Goa's run to the playoffs.

6.00 pm: Not many would have foreseen Chennaiyin and Goa to be facing each other in the semifinal, considering Chennaiyin's abysmal start to the season, including a 3-0 loss to today's opponent in its opening game. Both teams are also ending the season with different coaches they started with for varying reasons. Read Anirudh Velamuri's Chennaiyin vs Goa preview on what to look forward to.

5.50 pm: Report coming in and if true could be a big blow for Goa... Attacking midfielder Hugo Boumous and winger Brandon Fernandes are doubtful for this tie. Boumous has 11 goals and 10 assists so far, while Brandon has the second most assists in the league with six. Team news is just over 30 minutes away.

5.30 pm: After 18 matchdays, we are in the business end of the sixth edition of the ISL. And for the first semifinal, we will see two of the best attacking teams in the league in action, hoping to land the first blow in the first leg.



Where to watch



You can catch the play-offs of the Indian Super League on the Star Sports Network. You can also stream the games on the go on Hotstar.