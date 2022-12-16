ISL 2022-23

ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC tops standings after 3-0 win vs East Bengal

Despite being the home side, East Bengal failed to bring out much on the attacking front, which could be gauged from the fact that it could not keep a single shot on target in the opening half.

Amitabha Das Sharma
16 December, 2022 22:48 IST
Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia) scored a brace while Greg Stewart scored once to help Mumbai City tally 24 points from 10 matches.

Mumbai City FC climbed to the top of the current Indian Super League standings with a dominant 3-0 win over the host East Bengal, in a matchweek 11 action at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Friday.

Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia) scored a brace while Greg Stewart scored once to help Mumbai City tally 24 points from 10 matches and surpass Hyderabad FC (22) to the top of the table at half stage of the tournament.

The visitor started on a confident note and showed the right shape and balance to dominate from the start. Mumbai City stamped its authority in the 26th minute when an essay of fine passes between Mandar Rao Dessai and Stewart released Lalengmawia Ralte to score a nice goal.

East Bengal slipped into a greater crisis after the break as coach Stephen Constantine brought three changes in his side looking to spruce up the performance. But this did not help the host as Mumbai City doubled its lead in the 50th minute with Stewart scoring a spectacular goal himself. Everything was over for East Bengal in the 59th minute when Apuia scored his second to make it 3-0. The score could have been bigger for Mumbai City but for substitute Gurkirat Singh, who skied an 88th minute penalty award.

The result: East Bengal FC 0 lost to Mumbai City FC 3 (Apuia 26, 59, Stewart 50).

