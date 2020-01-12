ISL: Albert Roca to take full charge of Hyderabad FC from 2020-21 season

Indian Super League (ISL) debutant Hyderabad FC has appointed Albert Roca as its new head coach starting from 2020-21 season.

According to the team management, Roca will replace Phil Brown as the head coach following the Englishman's sacking on Saturday. Hyderabad FC has informed that Roca has signed a two-year contract with the club will see him helm the team till the end of the 2021-22 season.

"Albert Roca will advise the new coaching staff for the remainder of the ongoing season and will take full charge from the beginning of next season," Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said on Sunday.

Roca, who previously led Bengaluru FC to the 2017 Federation Cup and 2018 Super Cup titles, was delighted to take on a challenge at Hyderabad, which is currently languishing at the bottom of the ISL table with five points from 12 games.

“India is special to me and I am delighted to go back to the ISL. The road ahead is a challenging one and I am excited to get started at Hyderabad FC and build a strong team for next season and beyond,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

“The intent from the club is strong and we will put our best efforts and compete to be at the top next season,” he said.

The former FC Barcelona assistant coach led Bengaluru FC to the 2017 AFC Cup final making it the first Indian club to do so while the club finished ISL runners-up of the 2017-18 edition.

“We are extremely delighted that Albert Roca has signed with the club. He has tremendous experience across the world and in Albert, we have one of the best coaches to have coached in India,” Varun Tripuraneni, co-owner of Hyderabad FC, said . “We are looking forward to work with Albert and his team and provide him the best support,” he said.