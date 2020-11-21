ISL 2020-21: NEUFC is here to compete, develop and improve - Gerard Nus

Gerard Nus, 35, became the youngest head coach in Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) when NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) announced his appointment in late August.

The Spaniard brings along with him a wealth of experience having worked as assistant coach, technical director and youth academy head across five continents over a decade.

RELATED| ISL 2020-21 news, NorthEast United FC preview: Appiah, Nus look to inject fresh start for Highlanders

As the Highlanders aim to better their fourth-placed finish from the 2018-19 season, Nus spoke to Sportstar about his coaching philosophy and plans for the team.

Your first impressions of Indian football?

I must admit that we are very surprised by the quality of our players. They are dynamic, electric and are eager to learn. Indian football should be excited for its future; there are many positive things coming to this country.

You’ve worked with former NEUFC coach Avram Grant. Did you receive pointers from him before taking up the job?

Avram Grant is one of the reasons why I am here. He is one of the most important coaches in the world and his knowledge of the game is outstanding.

RELATED | NorthEast United fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timing

Besides, he is also an amazing friend and mentor. He helps you in everything he can and is always there when you need him.

According to you, what comes first: playing style or results?

Why not both? We are here to deliver results and make the fans proud. We will play an attractive style of football that will bring us results. I am confident that with the support of our fans, we will accomplish the goals marked for this season.

We are seeing that clubs across the world were forced to forfeit matches after multiple coronavirus cases within the team. What is your backup plan for such emergencies?

The league has done an amazing job creating this new format that will allow us to play the game we love.

RELATED| ISL 2020-21: Full team list of NorthEast United FC

We are adapting very well to the circumstances and our medical team is doing an amazing job supervising that. We are doing everything it takes to prevent any possible emergency.

What are your aims and expectations for the upcoming season?

Our expectations are three: compete, develop and improve. If we achieve these three things, there is no doubt in my mind that the results will come. It is our job to improve the results from last year. This club deserves better and we are working hard to create an exciting team to watch.