ISL 2020-21: Full team list of NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC begins its Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) season against Mumbai City FC on November 21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

The ISL 2020-21 season will feature 11 teams following SC East Bengal's arrival and will witness 115 games. The entire competition will be held across three stadiums in Goa owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

NUEFC finished ninth in the table last season after a disastrous run of 14 matches without a win. Spaniard Gerard Nus will take over as the head coach.

Attacking midfielder Federio Gallego will continue for a third successive season while the management has roped in fresh six overseas faces. Striker Kewsi Appiah, who has Premier League and Championship experience from England is the biggest signing for the new campaign. Isriss Sylla and Luis Machado add depth to its attack.

Britto PM and VP Suhair join NEUFC after a successful season with Mohun Bagan in the I-League. Mizoram-born Lalkhawpuimawia was among the goals (5) at Churchill Brothers last season.

Here is NorthEast United FC's full squad for the ISL 2020-21 season:

Goalkeepers: Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka

Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan

Midfielders: Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela

Forwards: Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika