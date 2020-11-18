Home ISL News ISL 2020-21: Full team list of NorthEast United FC ISL 2020-21: Here is the full team list of Indian Super League club NorthEast United FC. Team Sportstar 18 November, 2020 16:12 IST Federico Gallego is the key creative midfielder in the NEUFC ranks. - ISL Media Team Sportstar 18 November, 2020 16:12 IST NorthEast United FC begins its Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) season against Mumbai City FC on November 21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.The ISL 2020-21 season will feature 11 teams following SC East Bengal's arrival and will witness 115 games. The entire competition will be held across three stadiums in Goa owing to the coronavirus pandemic.ALSO READ| ISL 2020-21 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings, venues and teams NUEFC finished ninth in the table last season after a disastrous run of 14 matches without a win. Spaniard Gerard Nus will take over as the head coach.Attacking midfielder Federio Gallego will continue for a third successive season while the management has roped in fresh six overseas faces. Striker Kewsi Appiah, who has Premier League and Championship experience from England is the biggest signing for the new campaign. Isriss Sylla and Luis Machado add depth to its attack.ALSO READ| ISL 2020-21: All you need to know - venues, teams, stats, fixtures Britto PM and VP Suhair join NEUFC after a successful season with Mohun Bagan in the I-League. Mizoram-born Lalkhawpuimawia was among the goals (5) at Churchill Brothers last season.Here is NorthEast United FC's full squad for the ISL 2020-21 season:Goalkeepers: Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil DekaDefenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh PradhanRELATED| NorthEast United fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timingMidfielders: Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, RochharzelaForwards: Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos