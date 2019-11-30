Amrinder Singh: Man City deal great news for young Indian players

Indian international Amrinder Singh sees a bright future for young Indian footballers after City Football Club, which owns Premier League champion Manchester City, announced the purchase of major stake in Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC on Thursday.

“I feel this is a momentous deal. This is indeed a great moment for football in India and all the young players who are emerging to play the sport. We have seen in the last four or five years how rapid the progress has been in Indian football after the emergence of the ISL. I believe City Football Group coming to India can only take football forward in our country," said the Mumbai City goalkeeper.

There could be a possibility of Mumbai City players also being part of an exchange programme which would allow them to train at some of the CFG-owned clubs across the world.

Coach Jorge Costa, who won the UEFA Champions League with FC Porto as a player, believes that with CFG coming on board at Mumbai City, good times are around the corner for football fans in Mumbai.

“I am very proud to be part of this. I am very happy and excited. This will be wonderful for Mumbai City and also for ISL. I think they can bring us a lot of expertise to help the club first and then the ISL.

"I think we still have a lot of work to do to improve the quality of ISL. Comparing to last year we are improving. It is a gradual process,” said the Portuguese coach.

City Football Group, which owned by the Abu Dhabi United Group, owns major stake in eight clubs across different continents including New York City FC in USA's Major Soccer League, Melbourne City FC in Australia's A-League and Girona FC in La Liga.