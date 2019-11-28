Chennaiyin coach Gregory: ISL scheduling 'embarrassing'

Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory hit out the Indian Super League fixtures claiming it's not a 'level playing field'.

Speaking after the post-match press conference after Chennaiyin's 2-2 draw against Odisha FC, Gregory said, "We played three days ago [vs Hyderabad FC] and we are expected to play again. Our next match is put back to December 9th [from Dec. 6 vs Jamshedpur FC] and then we have another game on the 12th [vs NorthEast United FC]. The ISL needs to really take a good, hard look at themselves because scheduling for some of the teams is embarrassing."

He added, "But we gave to put up and get on with it. We can't change it and we don't organise the fixtures. But I think we play at least four matches with three days break. You are asking a hell of a lot of the players and my players have to take a lot of credit having played three days ago."

When asked if Chennaiyin's scheduling is similar to other teams', the Englishman disagreed.

"I know the whole schedule for every club and we have by far one of the most difficult schedules. As I said we have two weeks off now. Many other teams haven't got our schedule. We have another two weeks off doing nothing: that is the frustrating bit. It's not a level playing field," he said.