Mumbai City FC: All changes from next season

The City Football Group on Thursday became the majority stakeholder of Mumbai City FC and Indranil Das Blah, the club’s Chief Executive Officer, said that changes will be implemented from the next Indian Super League season.

Asked to describe his interactions with CFG personnel during the process of acquisition, Anirban said, “They operate in a different stratosphere, from scouting, training, infrastructure to other aspects related to managing a football club. As (CFG CEO) Ferran Soriano said, they will understand Indian club football and then bring in the changes.”

The relocation of a CFG point-man for the Mumbai operation, from Singapore to Mumbai, is a key factor in the development.

“Damian Willoughby (Senior VP, Partnerships) will decide the way forward,” said Indranil. He is designated as CEO, CFG India and will be heading the group business activities in the country.

MCFC is now one of eight sister clubs part of the CFG. “It is natural that as a sister club, we will be interacting with other club managements and find out how decisions in future can be mutually beneficial,” said Anirban, who oversaw changes in coaches and players.