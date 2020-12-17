ISL 2020-21 news: Bengaluru FC's Ashique Kuruniyan makes 50th ISL appearance

Ashique Kuruniyan will feature in his 50th Indian Super League (ISL) match when his Bengaluru FC (BFC) team takes on Odisha FC in the 2020-21 season at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.

Head coach Carles Cuadrat handed Ashique a sixth consecutive start this term, with his side looking to maintain its unbeaten run in the tournament.

The Indian winger, who began his ISL career at the now-defunct FC Pune City, completed his move to Bengaluru in 2019. He has a goal and assist in 23 ISL appearances for the Blues so far.

During his time at Pune, he was part of 26 outings, scoring three goals and four assists in the process. He played a Hero Super Cup game for the club as well.

Ashique made his Indian national football team debut in 2018 and has represented the country in 12 matches. The 23-year-old Kerala-based player was also involved in BFC's AFC Cup qualification campaign last edition.