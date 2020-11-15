News

ISL 2020-21: Habas names five captains for ATK Mohun Bagan 

Habas has named Fijian striker Roy Krishna and Spanish midfielder Edu Garcia among the foreign players who will share the captaincy.

KOLKATA 15 November, 2020 19:10 IST
The coach of ATK Mohun Bagan, Antonio Lopez Habas, announced five players will be given the captain's armband in rotation through the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Of the five, four are members of the team that picked up the title last season with ATK. Habas has named Fijian striker Roy Krishna and Spanish midfielder Edu Garcia among the captains.

READ | ISL 2020-21: Who are ATK Mohun Bagan's foreign players?

Local players, Pritam Kotal and Arindam Bhattacharya, will also share the armband while the seasoned Sandesh Jhingan is the only newcomer in the list.

The Spanish coach insisted that he named five captains because he does not want to recognise anyone as a star in a team game. He added that experience and performance were key parameters in determining the skippers.

