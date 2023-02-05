ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC downs ATK Mohun Bagan for fifth consecutive win

Bengaluru FC defeated ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in a thrilling encounter to record its fifth consecutive win and enter the top-six of the Indian Super League at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday.

BFC rode on a brilliant 78th minute goal from Javi Hernandez to draw first blood before benefitting from Roy Krishna’s strike in the added time.

ATKMB’s consolation goal came through Dimitrios Petratos in the closing minutes.

The goalless first half saw some end-to-end stuff, with both sides trying to grab the lead.

ATKMB, which explored both the flanks, looked more threatening. Apart from supplying the ball up the field, defender Asish Rai made some quick moves to pose real danger for BFC.

In the 20th minute, his long ranger, which dipped and swerved, was brilliantly saved by an alert BFC custodian Gurpreet Singh, diving to his left. In the 29th minute, Asish beat a few defenders to break through from the right but could not put it past Gurpreet.

Following some missed opportunities from both sides in the second half, Roshan Singh’s left-footed back pass from the left found Hernandez, who unleashed a stylish left-footer into the right corner of the net to put BFC ahead.

The second goal was a gift for BFC as ATKMB ‘keeper Vishal Kaith fumbled in saving a shot from Pablo Perez from the right and Krishna completed the formalities.

It made Sunil Chhetri sport a smile from the bench before coming on.

Petratos’ long-range left-footer got deflected off BFC defender Alan Costa’s head into the goal. But it was too little too late for ATKMB, which suffered the season’s third home loss.