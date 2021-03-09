ISL News ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ATKMB vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan. Team Sportstar 09 March, 2021 14:23 IST Team Sportstar 09 March, 2021 14:23 IST ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will take on NorthEast United (NEUFC) in match 114 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 in the second leg of semifinal 2 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Tuesday.Overall ISL Head-to-Head - (Total: 3 | Wins - NEUFC: 1, ATKMB: 1; Draws: 1)Both teams have won a match each in the fixture. Last meeting (NEUFC 1-1 ATKMB)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on March 6, 2021 at the Fatorda Stadium in the first leg of the semifinal. The Mariners took the edge with a 34-th minute strike from David Williams and maintained the lead throughout the rest of 90 minutes. However, an injury-time equaliser from Idrissa Sylla set up the second leg brilliantly for NorthEast United.Final Position in Table:NEUFC: NorthEast finished the league stage in third position with 33 points from 20 matches. It had eight wins and nine draws and three losses.ATKMB: ATKMB finished the league stage in the second spot with 40 points from 20 matches. It had 12 wins, four draws and losses apiece.Form Guide:NEUFC (DWWDWD) - The Highlanders head into the fixture on the back of a 11-match unbeaten streak.ATKMB (DLDWW) - ATKMB finished second on the table after its loss to Mumbai City FC in the final league stage match and is currently on a three-match winless streak. STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season):NorthEast United FC: 32ATK Mohun Bagan: 29Top scorers 2020/21NEUFC:7- Luis Machado5 - Deshorn Brown4 - Federico GallegoATKMB:14 - Roy Krishna5 - Manvir Singh4 - David WilliamsFC Goa coach Juan Ferrando has had among the most challenging start to life in India. In this episode of The Full Time Show, he speaks to Aashin Prasad about his maiden season in ISL, quarantine and player management, coaching style, contentious refereeing and his takeaways from the season. Top-rated player- NEUFCFederico Gallego - 7.45Matches15Minutes Played1085Goals/Assists4/6Passing Accuracy58.6Interceptions4Saves percentage40.27 Top-rated player- ATKMBRoy Krishna - 7.7Matches21Minutes Played1882Goals/Assists14/5Passing Accuracy47.24Interceptions9Saves percentage20.76 Clean sheets 2020/21:NEUFC: 5ATKMB: 10 ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal - head-to-head record, match stats, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, form guide, preview ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for