ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will take on NorthEast United (NEUFC) in match 114 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 in the second leg of semifinal 2 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Tuesday.

Overall ISL Head-to-Head - (Total: 3 | Wins - NEUFC: 1, ATKMB: 1; Draws: 1)

Both teams have won a match each in the fixture.



Last meeting (NEUFC 1-1 ATKMB)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on March 6, 2021 at the Fatorda Stadium in the first leg of the semifinal. The Mariners took the edge with a 34-th minute strike from David Williams and maintained the lead throughout the rest of 90 minutes. However, an injury-time equaliser from Idrissa Sylla set up the second leg brilliantly for NorthEast United.

Final Position in Table:

NEUFC: NorthEast finished the league stage in third position with 33 points from 20 matches. It had eight wins and nine draws and three losses.

ATKMB: ATKMB finished the league stage in the second spot with 40 points from 20 matches. It had 12 wins, four draws and losses apiece.

Form Guide:

NEUFC (DWWDWD) - The Highlanders head into the fixture on the back of a 11-match unbeaten streak.

ATKMB (DLDWW) - ATKMB finished second on the table after its loss to Mumbai City FC in the final league stage match and is currently on a three-match winless streak.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

NorthEast United FC: 32

ATK Mohun Bagan: 29

Top scorers 2020/21

NEUFC:

7- Luis Machado

5 - Deshorn Brown

4 - Federico Gallego

ATKMB:

14 - Roy Krishna

5 - Manvir Singh

4 - David Williams

Top-rated player- NEUFC

Federico Gallego - 7.45

Matches 15 Minutes Played 1085 Goals/Assists 4/6 Passing Accuracy 58.6 Interceptions 4 Saves percentage 40.27

Top-rated player- ATKMB

Roy Krishna - 7.7

Matches 21 Minutes Played 1882 Goals/Assists 14/5 Passing Accuracy 47.24 Interceptions 9 Saves percentage 20.76

Clean sheets 2020/21:

NEUFC: 5

ATKMB: 10