ISL: Bengaluru FC signs Slavko Damjanovic

Slavko is the first of the Blues’ foreign signings ahead of the new season, with the club having already announced the arrivals of winger Halicharan Narzary and goalkeeper Vikram Singh.

Published : Jun 28, 2023 18:08 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE: Damjanovic, who stands at 6’2”, has 29 ISL appearances to his name across two seasons. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL
FILE: Damjanovic, who stands at 6’2”, has 29 ISL appearances to his name across two seasons. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

Bengaluru FC, on Wednesday, announced the signing of Montenegrin center-back Slavko Damjanovic on a one-year deal that runs through to the end of the 2023-24 season.

Damjanovic, who most recently turned out for Mohun Bagan Super Giants, was part of the side that won the Indian Super League (ISL) title.

“I’m really excited to be a part of the Bengaluru FC family. The club has had two great seasons, but have been unlucky not to win the Indian Super League title. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates, the coaching staff and supporters. The aim is to give the fans the Indian Super League title, and I hope to be part of a squad that has a successful season,” said Damjanovic, after putting pen to paper on his deal.

READ MORE | India’s draw against Kuwait feels like a loss, says skipper Sunil Chhetri

Damjanovic, who stands at 6’2”, has 29 ISL appearances to his name across two seasons, and scored his only ISL goal in February 2023, when he opened the scoring in the Kolkata derby as ATK Mohun Bagan won 2-0 against East Bengal.

“Slavko is a well-experienced ISL defender who really impressed when he played for ATK Mohun Bagan against us last year. He’ll bring a fantastic attitude, winning mentality, strength and balance to our defensive unit. I’m really pleased to sign him because we’re bringing in a bit of experience that we’ll need after losing Sandesh (Jhingan), and I’m looking forward to working with him,” said Blues’ Head Coach Simon Grayson.

Slavko is the first of the Blues’ foreign signings ahead of the new season, with the club having already announced the arrivals of winger Halicharan Narzary and goalkeeper Vikram Singh.

