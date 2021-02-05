ISL News ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for CFC vs BFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League head-to-head record, match stats, preview, and updates of match between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC. Team Sportstar 05 February, 2021 13:22 IST Team Sportstar 05 February, 2021 13:22 IST Bengaluru FC (BFC) will take on Chennaiyin FC in match 83 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday.Overall Head To Head - BFC-CFC (Total: 8 | Wins - BFC: 4, CFC: 3; Draws: 1)Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC have squared off eight times in the ISL and the former leads the battle with four wins, as opposed to CFC's three. The teams played out a draw in the previous season.RECENT Head-To-Head FormCFC vs BFC: 0-1CFC vs BFC: 0-0BFC vs CFC: 3-0CFC vs BFC: 2-1BFC vs CFC: 1-0Last meeting (CFC 0-1 BFC)The teams last met in the ISL on December 4, 2020 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolin. BFC's captain Sunil Chhetri converted from the spot in the 56th minute to guide his side to a 1-0 win.The Blues enjoyed the lion's share of the ball --53 per cent-- and also dominated the shout count - 6:5.Current Position in Table:BFC-6TH: The Bengaluru-based outfit is currently sixth in the standings. The side has accumulated 18 points from 15 games. It has won four games, drawn six and lost five.CFC-8TH: The Chennai-based side currently occupies the eighth place in the standings. The side has accumulated 16 points from 16 games. It has won three, drawn seven and lost five games.PREVIEW | Upbeat Bengaluru to meet Chennaiyin in FatordaForm Guide:BFC (WDDLD)- The Blues' have finally arrested its unbeaten run. After a run of eight matches without a win, the side won its last match. The side has draw three of its last five matches and lost one.CFC (LDLDW)- SCEB has drawn two of its last five games, while winning one losing the other two. STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURETop 3 scorers-BFC:5 goals- Sunil Chhetri5 goals- Cleiton Silva2 goals- Erik Paaratlu Top 3 scorers- CFC:4 goals- Esmael Goncalves2 goals- Anirudh Thapa2 goals- Rahim AliALSO READ | BFC v Chennaiyin - Predicted playing XI, team news and formationTop-rated player-BFC:Cleiton Silva- 7.52Matches15Minutes Played1298Goals/Assists5/3Passing Accuracy62.73Interceptions12Average Passes/Game31.67 Top-rated player-CFC:Rafael Crivellaro- 7.21Matches7Minutes Played583Goals/Assists1/1Passing Accuracy55.97Interceptions4Average Passes/Game45.43 ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for