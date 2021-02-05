ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for

Bengaluru FC (BFC) will take on Chennaiyin FC in match 83 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday.

Overall Head To Head - BFC-CFC (Total: 8 | Wins - BFC: 4, CFC: 3; Draws: 1)

Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC have squared off eight times in the ISL and the former leads the battle with four wins, as opposed to CFC's three. The teams played out a draw in the previous season.

RECENT Head-To-Head Form

CFC vs BFC: 0-1

CFC vs BFC: 0-0

BFC vs CFC: 3-0

CFC vs BFC: 2-1

BFC vs CFC: 1-0

Last meeting (CFC 0-1 BFC)

The teams last met in the ISL on December 4, 2020 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolin. BFC's captain Sunil Chhetri converted from the spot in the 56th minute to guide his side to a 1-0 win.

The Blues enjoyed the lion's share of the ball --53 per cent-- and also dominated the shout count - 6:5.

Current Position in Table:

BFC-6TH: The Bengaluru-based outfit is currently sixth in the standings. The side has accumulated 18 points from 15 games. It has won four games, drawn six and lost five.

CFC-8TH: The Chennai-based side currently occupies the eighth place in the standings. The side has accumulated 16 points from 16 games. It has won three, drawn seven and lost five games.

PREVIEW | Upbeat Bengaluru to meet Chennaiyin in Fatorda

Form Guide:

BFC (WDDLD)- The Blues' have finally arrested its unbeaten run. After a run of eight matches without a win, the side won its last match. The side has draw three of its last five matches and lost one.

CFC (LDLDW)- SCEB has drawn two of its last five games, while winning one losing the other two.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Top 3 scorers-BFC:

5 goals- Sunil Chhetri

5 goals- Cleiton Silva

2 goals- Erik Paaratlu

Top 3 scorers- CFC:

4 goals- Esmael Goncalves

2 goals- Anirudh Thapa

2 goals- Rahim Ali

ALSO READ | BFC v Chennaiyin - Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

Top-rated player-BFC:

Cleiton Silva- 7.52

Matches 15 Minutes Played 1298 Goals/Assists 5/3 Passing Accuracy 62.73 Interceptions 12 Average Passes/Game 31.67

Top-rated player-CFC:

Rafael Crivellaro- 7.21

Matches 7 Minutes Played 583 Goals/Assists 1/1 Passing Accuracy 55.97 Interceptions 4 Average Passes/Game 45.43