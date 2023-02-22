ISL News

ISL 2022/23: FC Goa looks to make last bid for playoffs against Bengaluru FC

A win against FC Goa for Bengaluru FC will help the side gain a home leg in the playoff round in the Indian Super League.

Ashwin Achal
BENGALURU 22 February, 2023 21:51 IST
BENGALURU 22 February, 2023 21:51 IST
FILE PHOTO: Bengaluru FC players in action.

FILE PHOTO: Bengaluru FC players in action. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports

A win against FC Goa for Bengaluru FC will help the side gain a home leg in the playoff round in the Indian Super League.

Bengaluru FC (BFC), assured of an Indian Super League (ISL) playoff spot, will hope to finish its league stage campaign with a win over FC Goa at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Thursday.

Also Read
India to play two friendly matches vs Qatar in AFC U-17 Asian Cup build-up

A win for BFC will help the side gain a home leg in the playoff round.

With seven wins on the trot, BFC is currently in red-hot form. Javi Hernandez is currently the top-scorer for BFC this season, with six goals under his belt. Behind him, Roy Krishna’s season tally stands at five goals. The Fijian will be available against FC Goa after serving his suspension in the last game.

“We want to finish third or fourth to try and have a home leg,” said BFC head coach Simon Grayson. “The most important thing is that whatever team we put out next, it has to try and win the game, keep the momentum going, extend the record and guarantee a home tie,” Grayson added.

The stakes are high for FC Goa, which needs a win to enter the playoff round. FC Goa has suffered a dip in form, drawing one and losing two of the last three outings.

Read more stories on ISL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Roy Krishna leaves ATK Mohun Bagan - a look back at his time in the ISL

Ivan Vukomanovic - Helping creative flair bring results for Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters stuns Mumbai City, give MCFC a taste of their medicine

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us