ISL 2020, Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Score: BFC faces HFC

Welcome to Sportstar's ISL blog of the match between Bengaluru FC and Hyderbad FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday.

LIVE UPDATES:

5:35 PM: Former champion Bengaluru FC has managed to retain some of its star players for the seventh season of the Indian Super league, with the likes of Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado and Juanan extending their stay, while adding the likes of Brazilian Cleiton Silva and Spain defender Fran Gonzalez. (FULL STORY)

5:20 PM: Bengaluru FC will be eying its first win of the season when it takes on Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Saturday. Here's how the two teams could line-up. (PREDICTED XI - READ MORE)

MATCH PREVIEW:

Bengaluru FC (BFC) will look to put behind the disappointment of not emerging with full points from the opener against FC Goa when it takes on Hyderabad FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday.

Having led by two goals at the hour mark, BFC allowed last year’s league topper to score twice in three minutes, and ultimately had to settle for a solitary point.

“At 2-0, we were close to a win and had some chances to make the scoreline bigger,” said BFC coach Carles Cuadrat on match eve. “[But] some players were not ready for 90 minutes and we had to make substitutions. We also have to consider that the opponent was good and had a top team.”

“But our team is working well. In a very short period of [preparation] time, we have achieved some targets. We could have lost the game by becoming negative. But players like Dimas Delgado came on and it helped. We calmed down and almost put Goa in trouble again. Now, we have had one more week of training which is good for the players’ physical conditioning. So the mood is positive,” Cuadrat added.

Hyderabad, however, will be no pushover. It had just two wins last season and hadn’t kept a single clean sheet. But against Odisha FC on Monday, it appeared to have shed a lot of the baggage. Aridane Santana’s lone penalty decided the tie but Hyderabad created a host of chances and was solid at the back.

Forward Liston Colaco impressed after coming on as a substitute and may be rewarded with a place in the first eleven. In defence, the trio of goalkeeper Subrata Paul and centre-backs Joao Victor and Odei Onaindia kept Odisha at bay.

“The first win brought a lot of confidence,” said Hyderabad coach Manolo Marquez ahead of the match. “We played a good game and for me, every game is hard. Till now, out of the seven games, there have been five with just one goal difference and two draws. It is very difficult to win the games with a comfortable margin.”

“If we want to win we have to give a very good performance. Maybe it’s better to play [strong] teams in the beginning but BFC is a dangerous opponent and very good on the counter. If we lose the ball in the centre, BFC will be very dangerous,” Marquez added.

THE SQUADS:

BENGALURU FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip

HYDERABAD FC: Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu