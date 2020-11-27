ISL 2020-21: Manvir Singh becomes ATK Mohun Bagan's first Indian goal-scorer

Manvir Singh became the first Indian goal-scorer for ATK Mohun Bagan when he found the back of the net against SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League's (ISL 2020-21) first-ever Kolkata derby on Friday.

Manvir scored the second goal to give ATK Mohun a 2-0 lead and ensure his side took home all three points.

READ | ISL 2020-21: Krishna, Manvir power ATK Mohun Bagan to Kolkata derby win over SC East Bengal

Chasing an equaliser, East Bengal had put numbers forward and left the back open. ATKMB's Prabir Das found Manvir with a long ball and the 25-year-old raced forward, got into the box, dribbled past a defender and beat SCEB goalkeeper Debjit Majumder with a powerful strike.

The victory took ATK Mohun Bagan to the top of the 2020-21 ISL standings, while SC East Bengal, which has only played one match, is yet to open its account this season.

Manvir, who began his football career at Minerva Punjab FC, has also plied his trade for Mohammedan Sporting Club and FC Goa.