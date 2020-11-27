Home ISL News ISL 2020-21: Manvir Singh becomes ATK Mohun Bagan's first Indian goal-scorer ISL 2020: Manvir Singh became ATK Mohun Bagan's first Indian goal-scorer when he found the back of the net against SC East Bengal on Friday. Team Sportstar 27 November, 2020 22:51 IST Manvir Singh scores for ATK Mohun Bagan against SC East Bengal in the 2020-21 ISL on Friday. - ISL/SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 27 November, 2020 22:51 IST Manvir Singh became the first Indian goal-scorer for ATK Mohun Bagan when he found the back of the net against SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League's (ISL 2020-21) first-ever Kolkata derby on Friday.Manvir scored the second goal to give ATK Mohun a 2-0 lead and ensure his side took home all three points. READ | ISL 2020-21: Krishna, Manvir power ATK Mohun Bagan to Kolkata derby win over SC East Bengal Chasing an equaliser, East Bengal had put numbers forward and left the back open. ATKMB's Prabir Das found Manvir with a long ball and the 25-year-old raced forward, got into the box, dribbled past a defender and beat SCEB goalkeeper Debjit Majumder with a powerful strike.The victory took ATK Mohun Bagan to the top of the 2020-21 ISL standings, while SC East Bengal, which has only played one match, is yet to open its account this season.Manvir, who began his football career at Minerva Punjab FC, has also plied his trade for Mohammedan Sporting Club and FC Goa. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos