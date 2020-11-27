ISL 2020-21: Krishna, Manvir power ATK Mohun Bagan to Kolkata derby win over SC East Bengal

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Roy Krishna was at his best again as he powered ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-0 win over SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League's (ISL 2020-21) first Kolkata derby on Friday.

This was Antonio Habas-coached ATK Mohun Bagan's second win on the trot, helping it to climb to the top of the table.

Highlights: SCEB vs ATKMB Kolkata Derby

Krishna, who struck 15 goals last season, gave ATK Mohun Bagan the lead with a fine strike in the 49th minute. Javier Hernandez did well to attract two men outside the box and his pass was deflected by Matti Steinman to Krishna, who took a touch before smashing it straight down the middle.

Krishna had also scored -- the first goal of this season -- in the season opener against Kerala Blasters.

Roy Krishna celebrates his goal for ATK Mohun Bagan against SC East Bengal. - ISL/Sportzpics

Substitute Manvir Singh put the tie to bed with a fantastic solo goal in the 85th minute. He stormed down the right flank to collect a long ball and then shook off his marker with ease.

RELATED| ISL 2020-21: Roy Krishna scores first goal of Kolkata Derby, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan

The youngster weaved his way into the box, cut on to his left foot and unleashed a stunning strike to become ATK Mohun Bagan's first Indian goal-scorer of the season.

Manvir Singh scored ATK Mohun Bagan's second goal against SC East Bengal in the Kolkata derby on Friday. - ISL/Sportzpics

The result sees ATK Mohun Bagan remain undefeated from its opening two games, while SC East Bengal, which began its campaign on Friday, will next face Mumbai City on Tuesday.