ISL 2020, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Score Updates: SCEB takes on ATKMB in Kolkata derby

One of the most important dates in the Indian football calendar, the day of Kolkata Derby, returns after a prolonged break. So far a preserve of the I-League in the national format, the clash of the Kolkata giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan has changed its habitat to be a part of the Indian Super League from this season.

This transformation is the result of a metamorphosis in the two teams’ ownership pattern but the change does little to dent the intensity of the rivalry that is almost a century old now. Acknowledged as the biggest and the oldest footballing rivalries in the continent, the Kolkata Derby is certainly going to be a big asset for the country’s top league in terms of popularity. Since the day the ISL dates were announced, the social media is agog with the fans of the two celebrated opponents riling over the possible outcome of the encounter.

The spirit has definitely permeated to the squads preparing for the “big match” which gets underway at Tilak Maidan Stadium on Friday evening.

Here is Sportstar's predicted XIs for today's clash -

SC East Bengal predicted XI (3-4-1-2)

Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Daniel Fox, Mohamed Irshad; Samad Ali Mallick, Matti Steinman, Yumnam Singh, Abhishek Ambekar; Anthony Pilkington; Jacques Maghoma, Jeje Lalpekhlua

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (3-5-2)

Arindam Bhattacharyya; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan; Prabir Das, Pranoy Halder, Javi Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Subhasish Bose; Roy Krishna, David Williams

We have got you covered for your fantasy SC East Bengal-ATK Mohun Bagan XI. Captaincy pick: Roy Krishna.

Combined SCEB-ATKMB XI

Arindam Bhattacharyya (ATKMB); Prabir Das (ATKMB), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Daniel Fox (SCEB), Abhishek Ambekar (SCEB), Samad Ali Mallick (SCEB), Yumnam Singh (SCEB), Javi Hernandez (ATKMB), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), David Williams (ATKMB), Roy Krishna (ATKMB)

The Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) will mark the return of major league competition in India after the nationwide lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak was first imposed in March.

The seventh edition of the ISL got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following SC East Bengal's inclusion, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.