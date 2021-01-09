ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC's Rafael Crivellaro ruled out for the season with ankle injury

Chennaiyin FC captain Rafael Crivellaro has been ruled out for the rest of the 2020-21 Indian Super League season after sustaining an ankle injury in the fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan on December 29.

In a statement, Chennaiyin confirmed that the Brazilian has suffered a ligament injury on his left ankle which will require him to be out of action for a minimum of two months, effectively ending his campaign for the Chennai franchise this season.



READ: ISL 2020-21: Crivellaro sparks life back into stuttering Chennaiyin

The 31-year-old midfielder is expected to return to Brazil. Chennaiyin is set to sign someone soon to replace Crivellaro in the side.





Attention: Chennaiyin FC captain Rafael Crivellaro has been ruled out for the rest of the 2020-21 Indian Super League season.



Read more https://t.co/8HQLoQm4VE#AllInForChennaiyin — Chennaiyin FC (@ChennaiyinFC) January 9, 2021

Crivellaro has featured in seven out of nine games the side played this season and had a goal and an assist each to his name. Chennaiyin is currently eighth in the standings, with 10 points from nine games.