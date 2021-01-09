ISL News

ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC's Rafael Crivellaro ruled out for the season with ankle injury

Chennaiyin skipper Rafael Crivellaro, 31, is set to return home to Brazil after sustaining an injury to his left ankle.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 09 January, 2021 15:03 IST

The Brazilian midfielder injured his ankle during Chennaiyin's fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan on December 29, 2020.   -  ISL/Sportzpics

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 09 January, 2021 15:03 IST

Chennaiyin FC captain Rafael Crivellaro has been ruled out for the rest of the 2020-21 Indian Super League season after sustaining an ankle injury in the fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan on December 29.

In a statement, Chennaiyin confirmed that the Brazilian has suffered a ligament injury on his left ankle which will require him to be out of action for a minimum of two months, effectively ending his campaign for the Chennai franchise this season.

READ: ISL 2020-21: Crivellaro sparks life back into stuttering Chennaiyin  

The 31-year-old midfielder is expected to return to Brazil. Chennaiyin is set to sign someone soon to replace Crivellaro in the side.

 

Crivellaro has featured in seven out of nine games the side played this season and had a goal and an assist each to his name. Chennaiyin is currently eighth in the standings, with 10 points from nine games.

  Dugout videos