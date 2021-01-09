Home ISL News ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC's Rafael Crivellaro ruled out for the season with ankle injury Chennaiyin skipper Rafael Crivellaro, 31, is set to return home to Brazil after sustaining an injury to his left ankle. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 09 January, 2021 15:03 IST The Brazilian midfielder injured his ankle during Chennaiyin's fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan on December 29, 2020. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar CHENNAI 09 January, 2021 15:03 IST Chennaiyin FC captain Rafael Crivellaro has been ruled out for the rest of the 2020-21 Indian Super League season after sustaining an ankle injury in the fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan on December 29. In a statement, Chennaiyin confirmed that the Brazilian has suffered a ligament injury on his left ankle which will require him to be out of action for a minimum of two months, effectively ending his campaign for the Chennai franchise this season. READ: ISL 2020-21: Crivellaro sparks life back into stuttering Chennaiyin The 31-year-old midfielder is expected to return to Brazil. Chennaiyin is set to sign someone soon to replace Crivellaro in the side. Attention: Chennaiyin FC captain Rafael Crivellaro has been ruled out for the rest of the 2020-21 Indian Super League season. Read more https://t.co/8HQLoQm4VE#AllInForChennaiyin— Chennaiyin FC (@ChennaiyinFC) January 9, 2021 Crivellaro has featured in seven out of nine games the side played this season and had a goal and an assist each to his name. Chennaiyin is currently eighth in the standings, with 10 points from nine games. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos