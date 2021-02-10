ISL News ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for JFC vs CFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head-to-head record, match stats, match preview, and updates of match between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC. Team Sportstar 10 February, 2021 11:21 IST Team Sportstar 10 February, 2021 11:21 IST Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) win match 89 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium, Bambolin on Wednesday.Overall Head-to-Head - CFC-JFC (Total: 7 | Wins - CFC: 3, JFC: 1; Draws: 3)Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC have squared off seven times in the ISL, with the Chennai-based side dominating the battle with three wins. JFC has only won this fixture once, while the other three meetings ended in a draw.Last 5 meetings:JFC vs CFC: 1-2CFC vs JFC: 4-1JFC vs CFC: 1-1CFC vs JFC: 0-0JFC vs CFC: 3-1Last meeting (JFC 1-2 CFC)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on November 24, 2020 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. CFC emerged 2-1 victor. Anirudh Thapa opened the scoring for Chennaiyin FC in the first minute. In the 26th minute, Esmael Goncalves doubled the advantage when he scored from the penalty spot. JFC's current leading scorer Nerijus Valskis halved the parity in the 37th minute, but a goalless second half meants CFC bagged all three points.Current Position in Table:CFC-8th: The Chennai-based outfit is currently eighth in the standings. The side has accumulated 17 points from 16 games. It has won three games, drawn right and lost five.JFC-7TH: The Jamshedpur-based outfit is currently seventh in the standings. The side has accumulated 18 points from 16 games. It has won four games, while it has drawn and lost six each. Form Guide:CFC (DLDLD)- CFC has drawn three of its last five games and lost the other two. JFC (LWDDL)- JFC has experienced a mixed bag in the past, having won a game while drawing and losing two each. STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals:Chennayin FC- 10Jamshedpur FC- 7 Clean Sheets:Chennayin FC- 1Jamshedpur FC- 2 Top 3 scorers- CFC:4 goals- Esmael Goncalves2 goals- Anirudh Thapa2 goals- Rahim Ali Top 3 scorers-JFC:8 goals- Nerijus Valskis3 goals- Stephen Eze2 goals- Peter Hartley Top-rated player-CFC:Lallianzuala Chhangte- 7.08Matches16Minutes Played1342Goals/Assists1/1Passing Accuracy61.69Interceptions14Average Passes/Game34.75 Top-rated player-JFC:Stephen Eze- 7.51Matches16Minutes Played1440Goals/Assists3/0Passing Accuracy63.67Interceptions50Average Passes/Game30.63 ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC - Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for