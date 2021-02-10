ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) win match 89 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium, Bambolin on Wednesday.

Overall Head-to-Head - CFC-JFC (Total: 7 | Wins - CFC: 3, JFC: 1; Draws: 3)

Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC have squared off seven times in the ISL, with the Chennai-based side dominating the battle with three wins. JFC has only won this fixture once, while the other three meetings ended in a draw.

Last 5 meetings:

JFC vs CFC: 1-2

CFC vs JFC: 4-1

JFC vs CFC: 1-1

CFC vs JFC: 0-0

JFC vs CFC: 3-1

Last meeting (JFC 1-2 CFC)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on November 24, 2020 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. CFC emerged 2-1 victor. Anirudh Thapa opened the scoring for Chennaiyin FC in the first minute. In the 26th minute, Esmael Goncalves doubled the advantage when he scored from the penalty spot. JFC's current leading scorer Nerijus Valskis halved the parity in the 37th minute, but a goalless second half meants CFC bagged all three points.

Current Position in Table:

CFC-8th: The Chennai-based outfit is currently eighth in the standings. The side has accumulated 17 points from 16 games. It has won three games, drawn right and lost five.

JFC-7TH: The Jamshedpur-based outfit is currently seventh in the standings. The side has accumulated 18 points from 16 games. It has won four games, while it has drawn and lost six each.

Form Guide:

CFC (DLDLD)- CFC has drawn three of its last five games and lost the other two.

JFC (LWDDL)- JFC has experienced a mixed bag in the past, having won a game while drawing and losing two each.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals:

Chennayin FC- 10

Jamshedpur FC- 7

Clean Sheets:

Chennayin FC- 1

Jamshedpur FC- 2

Top 3 scorers- CFC:

4 goals- Esmael Goncalves

2 goals- Anirudh Thapa

2 goals- Rahim Ali

Top 3 scorers-JFC:

8 goals- Nerijus Valskis

3 goals- Stephen Eze

2 goals- Peter Hartley

Top-rated player-CFC:

Lallianzuala Chhangte- 7.08

Matches 16 Minutes Played 1342 Goals/Assists 1/1 Passing Accuracy 61.69 Interceptions 14 Average Passes/Game 34.75

Top-rated player-JFC:

Stephen Eze- 7.51

Matches 16 Minutes Played 1440 Goals/Assists 3/0 Passing Accuracy 63.67 Interceptions 50 Average Passes/Game 30.63