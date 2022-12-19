In a hard-fought battle, Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC played out a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday.

The home team conceded an early goal in the first half, with Sahal Abdul Samad putting Blasters ahead in the 23rd minute. However, Chennaiyin came back strongly by equalising early in the second half to salvage a point thanks to Vincy Barretto’s equaliser.

In the first half, the visitor set the tone from the first minute of the game, immediately threatening the target a couple of times, starting with a powerful free kick from Adrian Retamar that CFC custodian Debjit Majumder palmed out.

Kerala Blasters looked more organised and kept asking questions of a tentative Chennaiyin, with Retamar challenging the keeper for the second time with a long-range free kick.

Chennaiyin had a golden opportunity in the 12th minute when Edwin Vanspaul chipped in an excellent assist from the right side, only for Barretto to fluff a simple chance in front of the goal.

Soon enough, Blasters made the home team pay for the error by taking the lead when Sahal produced a clinical finish by converting a perfect through ball from Ivan Kaliuzhnyi.

Early in the second half, Edwin again gave a perfect cross to Rahim Ali, who took a powerful shot that was stopped by the Kerala goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill. This time though, Barretto made amends and was alert to capitalise on the rebound from the ‘keeper by burying a volley to level the scores.

Result: Chennaiyin FC 1 (Vincy Barretto 48) drew with Kerala Blasters FC 1 ( Sahal Abdul Samad 23).